Mirassol confirms the first case of the Ômicron variant in the region

The Health Department of Mirassol confirmed this Wednesday, 22, the first case of the Ômicron variant in the city. It is also the first in the region. The patient is a 42-year-old woman who is doing well and has had mild symptoms such as sore throat, leg pain and back pain, according to the folder. The resident’s PCR (swab) test was sent, following the protocol, to the Instituto Adolfo Lutz (IAL), which confirmed that it was a new mutation of SARS-CoV-2.

“The patient’s travel history is only to Goiânia (GO), we deduce that it was there (the contamination)”, says Health Director Frank Hulder. The case is treated as imported, so it is not yet considered that Ômicron is in circulation in the municipality, which was the first in the region to confirm a case of the variant.

According to the Health Department, the woman presented the first symptoms on December 5th, so 14 days have passed and she is out of the viremia period (in which she can transmit the virus). The people she had contact with are isolated and have been tested. The serological tests were negative, but the City Hall is awaiting the result from the Adolfo Lutz Institute.

“The Department of Health continues to advise on the reinforcement of preventive measures such as social distancing, frequent hand hygiene, the correct use of masks, natural ventilation of environments and the isolation of suspected and confirmed cases and their contacts”, says Frank.

According to the director, before the confirmation of the Ômicron case, Mirassol had spent several days without new cases of Covid-19. The city spent a month without registering any deaths from the disease. “The cases are in a very interesting drop, but what we want to reinforce is that immunization was essential.”

Currently, two patients in the city are hospitalized in Rio Preto, one being monitored at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Austa and the other monitored at the HB.

The alert is for all residents of Mirassol who have not yet sought the first dose of the vaccine to do so, as well as those who have the second dose and the booster dose overdue. “It is important to emphasize this for the neighboring cities as well, that they carry out their vaccination campaigns.”

So far, there are no cases of Ômicron in Rio Preto, but the Health Department believes that this will happen in the coming weeks. There are still no concrete answers about the new variant, which has about 50 mutations in relation to the original coronavirus, most of them in Spike, a protein that the virus uses to bind to human cells.

Research suggests that vaccines currently in use offer protection against severe cases of Ômicron, which is considered to be more communicable and has been classified as a “concern variant” by the World Health Organization (WHO).

micron

Viruses are experts in mutation, so they can survive and adapt

Mutations: are the changes that occur in the genetic code of the virus when it is replicated.

Variant: it is the virus that mutates in the RNA. This variation may or may not bring changes in the characteristics of the virus

Strain: it is a variant that has different characteristics and therefore behaves differently from the original virus. These differences in behavior can be subtle or obvious. In other words, every strain is a variant, but not every variant becomes a strain

B.1.1.529: identified in South Africa, the variant was named by the WHO as Ômicron (fifteenth letter of the Greek alphabet)

It has 50 mutations compared to the original virus – 30 of them in the spike, a protein that the virus uses to enter cells and which is the target of most vaccines against Covid-19

It is associated with the increase in Covid cases on the African and European continents

Non-pharmacological measures (mask, distance, ventilated environments)

work against variants

Reinforcement by 20%

Rio Preto surpassed the mark of 20% of the population immunized with the additional dose against Covid-19. This means that, for every five residents, one is already with a complete vaccination schedule. In all, 101,856 people have already been reinforced. The rate could be even higher, since there are 80 thousand people who could have already returned to the units to take the third dose – it is applied four months after the second.

The number of people who have taken two doses or a single dose of Janssen is 388,345 people – which is equivalent to 82.7% of the population. A total of 22,875 residents are late in relation to the deadline for taking the second dose, according to the Health Department. Since the beginning of vaccination against Covid, Rio Preto has already applied 891,778 doses.

“The main objective of having at least two doses is to reduce the severity of cases,” says Andreia Negri, manager of the Epidemiological Surveillance of Rio Preto.

On Thursday, the health units will work during normal hours and those who need to be immunized can look for the places – with a document and vaccination card. Addresses can be found at riopreto.sp.gov.br/mapavacinas. On Friday, the 24th, Christmas Eve, the units will be closed.

Rio Preto still has 80 doses of the Influenza vaccine. They are available at the health units of Nova Esperança, Parque Cidadania and Eldorado.

After the news of an outbreak of the Influenza H3N2 virus in São Paulo and in some other states, there was great demand for the immunizing agent. A week ago, the city had 2,320 doses against the virus.

The current dose, which was part of this year’s national campaign against Influenza, does not fight the virus that is circulating, but may offer so-called cross-protection. “For this H3N2 Darwin mutation, the vaccine has no proven efficacy, but cross-protection can occur. We have advised that, in the presence of symptoms, it is important to seek medical attention, because there is treatment against the flu”, says Andreia.