Model who had disfigured face shows result of surgery | From them

Reproduction/Youtube Brooklinn Khoury after first reconstructive surgery

Model Brooklinn Khoury, 22, showed the results of her reconstructive surgeries after losing her upper lip and part of her nose during a pitbull attack. In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Khoury says he is happy to be on the mend.



“A lot of people tell me not to post my face right now the way it is, but I’m not going to hide the process. If someone is watching this video and they’re going through the same thing, they’ll be able to express themselves and not feel alone. , I’ll share. If you’re uncomfortable, you don’t have to watch it,” he says.

Reproduction/Instagram The model before and after the attack



In the video, the model says that she was in surgery for 20 hours and had an incision made in her neck. “I know I look different now because my face is puffy, but there’s no point hiding it. I’m happy to share it. I’m happy to help anyone I can,” he says.



Khoury explains that because of the attack, she feels anxious when she is alone in hospitals and that she will still have many surgeries. “I’m trying to get a positive view of them (the surgeries) in my head, but it’s demanding a lot of patience,” he says.









She suffered the accident in 2020 and has already spent more than U$ 400 thousand (approximately R$ 2 million) in surgeries to recover her face. “I’m happy to be recovering and I’m trying to keep myself excited for the next stages of surgery. I’m taking it one day at a time.”