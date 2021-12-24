More assiduous in the final stretch of 2021 at Atlético-MG, Dylan Borrero becomes the target of market surveys | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG had a spectacular season in 2021. And their players became attractive to the ball market. Those who don’t have that much space on the team receive polls. This is the case of 19-year-old Colombian Dylan Borrero. The player is on Athletico-PR’s radar, but there are others interested.

Businessman André Cury, who is closely related to Galo (even though he is a creditor of more than R$50 million) is also responsible for conducting ball market interests related to Dylan Borrero. And confirmed that the Colombian is being sought.

– Atlético did this campaign, everyone went to rest in the week after the titles, deservedly, to recharge their energies. We have players to offer and offers for players who are there. Dylan Borrero has an offer. Not just Athletico’s. There’s another offer too, but we haven’t talked to Atlético yet.

Dylan has a contract with Atlético until the end of 2023. He was signed with Independiente Santa Fe, from Colombia, and cost 1 million euros. In the final stretch of 2021, he became more used by coach Cuca, playing nine games between the beginning of October and the beginning of December. He scored a goal in the period (against Chapecoense).

Atlético’s football director, Rodrigo Caetano, took a few days off after winning the Copa do Brasil title. He should return to Belo Horizonte in the next few days. And you will have a lot of work to do. It will drive the decisions of the Rooster in the market.

Before his return, the club confirmed the release on loan of Alan Franco (to Charlotte, MLS). There will be the officialization of the new Everson contract – renewed until the end of 2025.