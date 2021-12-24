More than 40% of Brazilians had careers hampered by the pandemic

A survey produced by the management and human resources company Mindsight reveals that 44% of Brazilians believe that their careers have been stagnant due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

This represents an increase compared to the same question asked in February this year, when 35% of respondents presented this perception.

For 73% of Brazilians, Covid-19 hindered their professional development plans. In February, that number was 48%.

Mindsight economist, administrator and CEO, Thaylan Toth, believes that the pandemic has directly affected companies and professionals, but that both companies and employees are already adapting to the changes.

“The job market has suffered a lot since the beginning of the pandemic, leaving many people unemployed in search of a replacement, as well as many who have become frustrated with the pace at which their careers are advancing. However, most companies have already understood that many changes are here to stay and have adapted”, points out Toth.

The survey also brings a gender perspective and points out that the impacts of Covid-19 affected more women than men. Of the women interviewed, 58% are unemployed, while among men, 44% are not working.

Regarding the perception of the labor market, 61% of women said they did not feel the labor market was heated and that there were no vacancies available. Among men, 52% have this impression.

From a racial perspective, blacks and browns were also more affected than whites. According to the survey, 49% of black and brown people were laid off during the pandemic, while among whites, 40% lost their jobs.

In an interview with CNN, Thaylan Toth pointed out that companies can take steps to minimize the greater impact of unemployment on groups such as blacks and women.

According to him, the first action is to map the scenario to understand the current status of diversity in the corporation and, based on that, draw up specific action plans for each audience.

“For example, it could be that the company has a relevant number of blacks, but they occupy lower positions in the company, positions that are even more subject to layoffs at a time of pandemic. In this case, the company can direct specific leadership training programs for this group. Other minorities may not exist in relevant numbers across the company as a whole. In this case, the company needs to invest in hiring”, explains the CEO of Mindsight.

Toth adds that the company may have representatives of minorities occupying relevant positions and in large numbers, but that they may not feel comfortable in the environment.

In this case, conduct manuals and awareness-raising campaigns about respecting differences may be welcome.

The survey also shows that 43.7% of the people interviewed said they were fired during the pandemic; 51.2% are unemployed and seeking reintegration into the labor market; and 65.9% changed their career plan because of the coronavirus.

For 45.8%, the search for a job and the reconciliation of personal and professional life are more difficult due to Covid-19. Already 55.5% say that the pandemic has affected self-esteem in the professional sphere.

* Under the supervision of Pauline Almeida