More than 80% of parents want to vaccinate their children against Covid-19, says Fiocruz

Preliminary results from a survey by Fiocruz show that more than 80% of parents want to vaccinate their children against Covid-19. Researchers from the Fernandes Figueira National Institute for Women, Child and Adolescent Health (IFF/Fiocruz) tabulate over 15 thousand forms collected on the internet to understand the perception of child immunization. Among those who hesitate, the highest rate – 16% – was observed among parents of children aged zero to four years, a group that still does not have the vaccine approved. In the group with children between 5 and 11 years old, the rate is 12%. It rises to 14% among those responsible for adolescents over 12 years old, who already have immunizations available at health posts.

Respondents answered the question: once approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), what is the chance for you to vaccinate your child? The answers “not likely”, “not likely” and “I don’t know” were considered as hesitation.

These are the initial estimates of the research called “VacinaKids”. The data is still under analysis and the final result should be released soon.

The study coordinator, Dr. Daniella Moore, points out that resistance to childhood immunization shows a connection with misinformation about the vaccine, several of them fake news disseminated on social networks.

“Unlike other countries, where people don’t get vaccinated because they don’t want to, in Brazil, the vast majority wants the vaccine, believes in science, has a trusting relationship with the National Immunization Program. We saw that the reasons people are hesitating have some main axes that can be clarified”, he assesses.

Fake News Affects Parents’ Perceptions About Vaccine

The preliminary results of the study indicate that one of the concerns listed is that the vaccines would be experimental. The physician Daniela Moore clarifies that the immunizers have been used in adults since December last year and have also gone through the testing phase in children, with millions of them vaccinated in the world, without serious adverse effects.

The researcher from IFF/Fiocruz reminds that Anvisa only approved the pediatric use after an extensive analysis of documentation. The child dose is different from that used in adults and even gets a different package to avoid any change.

Another point of hesitation pointed out by parents is that the messenger RNA vaccine, as is the case with Pfizer, could bring changes to human DNA. Daniella Moore warns that this is impossible. She explains that the vaccine has only the role of training the immune system to fight the coronavirus.

A third hesitating factor is the fact that children have milder cases of Covid-19. “Actually, children have milder conditions compared to adults, but that doesn’t mean that children don’t get sick. […] We protected the children a lot, who were in a very big lockdown, but after two years of the pandemic, people need to leave because of their mental health, the economy. How can the father be vaccinated, exposing himself and not protect the child? It’s a situation that no one wants to go through, the pain that families who lost children had to go through”, emphasizes Daniella Moore.

Data from the Ministry of Health’s epidemiological bulletin show that, since the beginning of the pandemic until November 29 of that year, Brazil registered 1,397 deaths from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome of children and adolescents infected with the coronavirus and 85 from Covid-associated Multisystemic Inflammatory Syndrome. 19.

Fiocruz warns of urgent vaccination of children and adolescents

Despite authorization from Anvisa, the Ministry of Health has not yet decided on the vaccination of children and adolescents and has opened a public consultation on the subject, which runs until January 2nd. On the 4th, there will be a public hearing.

The Brazilian Societies of Immunizations, Pediatrics and Infectology defend the immunization of the age group between 5 and 11 years old, as well as Fiocruz. The foundation released a study that brings the application of doses to children as a necessary strategy to increase vaccination coverage in the country.

For Daniela Moore, who coordinates the research on parental perception, speed is needed. “It is estimated that 17% of the Brazilian population is under 12 years old. It’s a lot of people to take care of it all of a sudden. We are at a very interesting time in Brazil. With the vaccination, we managed to enter a downward curve, a favorable moment to vaccinate”, he defends.