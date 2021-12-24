Most Brazilians still waste the PGBL tax benefit | private pension

The government has benefited from the lack of financial education of Brazilians regarding the open private pension . A survey of the Zurich shows that, if all people who filed full Income Tax returns fully used the tax benefit generated by the PGBL type plans, they would have obtained a discount of R$ 134.8 billion on the income tax in 2020. However, from that amount, the Internal Revenue Service remained last year with BRL 118.4 billion .

According to the insurance company, the benefit effectively enjoyed by Brazilians in this type of open private pension reached BRL 16.4 billion in 2020. For the investment director at Zurich in Brazil, John Liu, the “study shows that everything is based on the issue of financial education”.

with the PGBL, or Free Benefit Generating Plan, the investor can reduce the annual gross taxable income base on which the IR is levied by up to 12%, but it needs to indicate this in the annual declaration in full mode. In 2020, only 13% of the total amount that can be deducted was declared by taxpayers.

Liu explains that, if a person has a taxable income of R$100 thousand per year, when using the PGBL benefit, he can deduct up to R$12,000 from that base. This means that the IR will be applied on R$ 88 thousand. “Thereby, the taxpayer either pays less tax or gets a larger refund”, emphasizes the director of Zurich.

The Zurich survey takes into account the data disclosed in the document “Big IRPF Numbers”, from the IRS. In Liu’s analysis, 87% of what could have been legally used as a tax benefit remained with the Revenue. The director of the insurance company emphasizes that the same behavior was observed in previous periods. “Over the last three years, which was the period analyzed, the numbers have been constant, with great underutilization of the benefit“, highlights.

In Liu’s view, it is not exactly a problem that BRL 118 billion have been left with the Revenue, but it is noteworthy that people “including those with higher incomes, who are generally those who have PGBL plans, are not taking advantage of this the tax benefit”. The executive remembers that until December 31, it is possible to take advantage of the possibility to invest in this type of plan and deduct 12% of the annual taxable gross income in the complete declaration model that will be delivered in 2022.

THE Brazilian open private pension market surpassed in 2021 the historic mark of BRL 1 trillion in assets under management, according to the National Federation of Private Pension and Life (FenaPrevi). Of this total, 10.9% refer to collective plans. The biggest slice is with the individual plans, which account for 87.7%.

Despite the psychological mark of the trillion, the dissemination of private pension in the country can be considered low when compared to what is seen in advanced economies. According to 2020 data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the sector represents 25% of the GDP in Brazil. In most developed countries, the rate exceeds 100%. There are still cases where the percentage exceeds 200%, such as those in Denmark, Holland and Iceland with 229%, 213% and 207%, respectively.

Brazil has been able to relatively reduce this distance due to the adhesion of companies to private pension over the 2000s. In the country, although 60% of companies — most large — offer plans to employees, this group represents only 8% of formal workers. In the United States, this proportion reaches 52%.