Motorola confirms which phones will receive Android 12

This Thursday (23), Motorola announced which phones are in the queue for the update to Android 12. Following tradition, users will have an experience very close to pure Android, with all the customization tools and features created by Google, thanks to the modifications My UX (custom brand interface)

Which Motorola phones will get Android 12?

My UX, the Motorola Android

Material You arrives in full force in Motorola’s update — including, of course, Dynamic Colors. The apps and the system interface are colored with the predominant shades of the wallpaper, providing a unique experience for each user. If that color doesn’t suit you, you can choose another one from the settings menu.

The predominant tone of the wallpaper also colors the applications and the system interface (Image: Publicity/Motorola)

more privacy

Another legacy of Google’s Android 12 is privacy improvements. Microphone and camera usage indicators are also present in the Motorola update — whenever an app accesses the components, the user is informed by icons in the corner of the screen and in the notification tray.

The Privacy Panel allows you to manage application access to special mobile phone components (Image: Disclosure/Motorola)

In addition, the Privacy Panel is also present. The section allows the user to keep an eye on how downloaded apps use permissions (camera, microphone, local files, location and more), as well as revoke direct access from this area, in case something seems strange.

When does the update arrive?

It depends on the model and the country where it was sold, actually. Motorola does not give specific dates for each smartphone line, but claims that testing with Android 12 on My UX is already taking place on the Motorola Feedback Network.

According to the manufacturer, the update process is scheduled for February 2022, but there is no certainty which model will be the first to be updated. keep following Canaltech to find out about the first update as it becomes available.

Source: Motorola