Neném dries up and makes him miss a goal made in The More Life, The Better; learn how· TV news

A Morte (A Maia) will not give peace to Neném (Vladimir Brichta) in The More Life, the Better!. The entity will follow an important game in America and will also dry the athlete directly from the stands. The presence of the “inevitable” will hinder the ace, who will miss a goal and disappoint the family in the Globo telenovela.

Tina’s father (Agnes Brichta) will already be destabilized by the blackmail of Roni (Felipe Abib), who needs money to save Cora (Valentina Bandeira) from a militia member.

In the next chapters, the player will still be late for training at the club and will be told off by Trombada (Marcelo Flores), who will put pressure on the protagonist to be ready for a friendly.

Desperate, Nedda’s son (Elizabeth Savalla) will ask Guilherme (Mateus Solano) for money and will tell his brother that he will get the amount from the cardiologist.

However, Death will try to warn that the ace will be entering a cold. Even frightened by another appearance, the beloved of Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) will agree with Roni to hand over the money at the time of the friendly. Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will still offer to give the criminal the suitcase, since his friend will be busy with the game.

In the scenes that will air next Wednesday (29) , Neném will be chosen as team captain and will try to encourage his teammates before the decisive match. But the former Flamengo idol won’t be able to hide his nervousness on the field and will draw the attention of family members.

To make matters worse, Vladimir Brichta’s character will see Death in the stands and panic. The entity will give a dry pepper and will hinder the protagonist just in time to hit a foul.

Without an ounce of concentration, Bianca’s father (Sara Vidal) will prefer to leave the thick of it — much to the dismay of players, coach and fans. Neném’s strange behavior will cost dearly: he will be fired from the team by Trombada.

The More Life the Better! premiered at the place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded and will remain on air until May of next year. The soap opera will be replaced by Cara e Coragem, which will go into production in January.

