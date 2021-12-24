Neto reveals that Duilio confirmed Corinthians’ interest in Cavani, Luis Surez and Diego Costa

This Thursday afternoon, presenter Neto revealed a conversation with Duilio Monteiro Alves. According to the Fiel idol, the Corinthians president guaranteed interest in a heavyweight center forward for 2022.

The three main names discussed by the Corinthians summit are Luis Suárez, from Atlético de Madrid, Edinson Cavani, from Manchester United, and Diego Costa, from Atlético Mineiro. In addition, the presenter revealed that a company is behind the possible hiring.

“I spoke with Duilio today. I didn’t want to win an audience or tell a lie, talk about so-and-so. I asked him if it’s true about Cavani, Suárez or Diego Costa and he said it is. I can’t say the name of the company, I know everything , even the name, but I can’t say it. The company is going to hire one of the three,” said Neto on The Ball Owners.

The former player also revealed that Diego Costa is the strongest name at the moment, as the Hispanic-Brazilian striker is interested in playing for Corinthians. Even so, the other names are not discarded.

“The strongest name is Diego Costa, because he wants to play for Corinthians. He’s already waved, they’ve already talked to the businessman. Suárez has the possibility because the company wants a name to make an impact. Who will pay the salary in two years The company’s contract is, as Taunsa does with Paulinho. The company wants a strong name and all three are. The company wants it as long as it’s based on salary, regardless of whether it’s ten or 20 million.”, he concluded.

