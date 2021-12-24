New minimum wage will have a historic increase and will hit a record in 2022

The inflation that complicated the lives of Brazilians in 2021 will impact the minimum wage adjustment in the next year. Under the 2022 Union Budget approved by Congress earlier this week, the national floor will be corrected by 10% starting in January.

This means that the value will go from the current R$1,100 to R$1,210. This is the biggest increase recorded since 2016, when the readjustment was 11.6%.

The correction is calculated based on the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), which measures inflation for families earning from one to five minimum wages. The index may still end the year at levels above expectations, which would leave the minimum wage below inflation for the second consecutive year.

last adjustments

Check out the corrections made in recent years:

2022: BRL 1,210 (10%) – planned;

2021: BRL 1,100 (5.2%);

2020: BRL 1,045 (4.7%);

2019: BRL 998 (4.6%);

2018: BRL 954 (1.8%);

2017: BRL 937 (6.48%);

2016: BRL 880 (11.6%).

real gain

As of 2019, the first year of President Jair Bolsonaro’s term in office, the readjustment of the national floor no longer offers real gain to Brazilians. Since then, the annual correction is only intended to prevent loss of workers’ purchasing power, but it does not offer a real increase.

It is also important to remember that some states adopt the regional minimum wage, which exists to make up for the economic differences that exist in that region.