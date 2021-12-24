New WhatsApp function promises to help the most perfectionists

Many people try two, three, four, and even more times before sending a voice message to a contact on the Whatsapp. Others are more “carefree” and send an audio right away and with all the conviction in the world.

Thinking of helping the first group, the most undecided, WhatsApp launched a function that allows the user to listen, delete and re-record an audio message before forwarding it to the recipient.

“They are not mistakes, they are rehearsals. Now you can preview your voice messages before clicking send”, posted the messenger in a post on Twitter. In addition, the company also released a walkthrough explaining the use of the new tool.

Learn how to listen to WhatsApp audio before sending

Check out the following step by step:

Open a one-on-one conversation in the app;

Press the microphone icon and slide it up to start recording without having to hold the audio option;

Then start talking about what will be sent;

After finishing, tap the stop icon;