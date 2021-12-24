New Year’s Eve parties: amid flexibilization, 5 measures to ensure a safer Christmas | Health

THE g1 talked to experts and brings 5 fundamental measures to guarantee a safe Christmas and New Year’s Eve:

Unfortunately, if the criterion is safety, the relatives who chose not to be vaccinated end up becoming a blind spot for the whole group, especially if there are also children and elderly people with comorbidities at the end-of-year meeting.

“First, people need to be vaccinated. It is possible that the family has children under 12 years old, who have not yet been vaccinated and who may be going to schools in person, who can become infected and transmit,” said Ethel Maciel, a professor at the University Federal University of Espírito Santo and post-doctorate in epidemiology from the Johns Hopkins University.

2. Wear the mask and, if you take it off, keep your distance

It’s not time to retire the mask yet. Experts ask that it be kept at least between meals. The ideal is to take only at supper time in fact and, at this point, maintain the traditional distance.

“Keep the distance between people during meals, reduce the number of chairs at the tables and place them alternately. Avoid placing one person facing the other. Keep a distance of 1.5 meters between people… in a practical way, this distance is equivalent to 2 outstretched arms”, said Maura Salaroli de Oliveira, Infectologist and medical manager of the Hospital Infection Control Commission at Hospital Sírio-Libanês.

3. Rules need to be defined first

Each family and its members have different routines and, therefore, are also exposed to risks of different degrees.

“Sometimes, the family no longer has children, everyone is already vaccinated, so it’s a little different. Sometimes the person doesn’t use public transport, they go to work with their own transport, stay in a place with few people . We always have to think that the risk of transmission is greater depending on how many people I meet on a day, the greater my social interaction,” explains Maciel.

Based on participant risk, it is important to establish clear and well-informed rules for guests. Thus, the party can take place with less risk and no wear and tear.

“It is important to emphasize that infected people who have a complete vaccination schedule tend to have milder symptoms, requiring caution with any symptom. Be careful not to attribute symptoms to ‘rhinitis’, ‘common cold’, ‘sinusitis'”, he says Beatriz Tonetto de Almeida, nurse at the Hospital Infection Control Commission at Hospital Sírio-Libanês.

4. Have the party outdoors

Experts argue that an alternative that reduces the risk is to have the party outdoors, especially at meal times, when people will be without the mask.

“If the meeting can be in an open place, for example, in a backyard, on a balcony, where people will stay in an environment where the air circulates, it is better”, says Maciel. Oliveira explains the same thing:

“Wherever possible, meetings should be held outdoors, or in a well-ventilated place, with windows and doors open. Everyone needs to wear masks indoors or outdoors and take them off only at mealtimes.” .

5. Do not share dishes, cutlery, etc.

Last but not least, it is essential to maintain the rule of not sharing personal items such as glasses, plates, cutlery. Some tips: