New Year’s Times Square, New York, to Reduce Attendance After Covid Cases Rise | World

The New Year’s celebration in Times Square, New York, will be maintained, but not with as many people as usual because of Covid, announced this Thursday (23) Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The observation areas that normally accommodate around 58,000 people will be limited to around 15,000 to allow for greater distance, and all those present must present proof of vaccination and wear masks.

The changes were made as the city battles an increase in coronavirus cases, fueled by the rapid spread of the omicron variant. On Tuesday, the city broke a one-day record with 17,200 new cases.

The increase has led to the cancellation of shows, sporting events and Broadway shows, but de Blasio has shown a strong preference for the annual ball launch in Times Square to go as planned.

Just over a month ago, the mayor gleefully announced that a fully vaccinated crowd of hundreds of thousands would return for the iconic celebration, after it was limited last year to small groups of essential workers. But that was before the omicron exploded.

De Blasio said on Thursday that the city is monitoring the situation and will announce additional care if needed. Among the other changes announced, the public will not be allowed to access the site before 3 pm, much later than in previous years.

On New Year’s Eve last year, Times Square was almost empty, with Jennifer Lopez and other artists performing behind police barricades to small groups made up of essential workers.

After vaccines became widely available in the US, the city allowed crowds to return to the Fourth of July firework celebrations and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, among other events.