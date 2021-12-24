news planned for Brazil

The year 2021 was quite relevant for Fiat. While most rivals stopped their factories for long periods due to a shortage of components, the company’s factories in Betim (MG) and Goiana (PE) stopped less and the result was visible in sales. This year, Fiat Strada came to lead the ranking of best-selling vehicles in a few months.

In addition, the pickup debuted a new automatic transmission CVT together with the 1.3 engine. It is the first time in the history of Strada that this equipment has been offered. In parallel, the debut of the 1.3 turbo engines in the Toro 2022 reinforced the predominance of the intermediate, which will receive heavy competitors next year, such as Ford Maverick and possibly the new Chevrolet Montana.

All this without counting the debut of Pulse, Fiat’s first SUV. For 2022, Fiat is expected to continue to launch relevant models, expanding the SUV portfolio with an SUV coupe and the scope of the automatic transmission. And it’s not entirely impossible for the brand to follow in the footsteps of the “sisters” of Stellantis, Peugeot and Citroën, and present an electric van.

The Pulse may have been Fiat’s first SUV, but it shouldn’t be the last. By next year, the brand is expected to unveil the production version of the “Project 376”, which should be slightly larger than the Pulse and have a coupe-style body like the VW Nivus. Originally, the novelty was supposed to be inspired by the Fastback concept of 2018, but it will bring smaller proportions.

First Motor1.com Projection Predicting Coupe-Style SUV

In the same way that Fiat modified the Argo to launch the Pulse, debuting the MLA platform, the SUV coupe will use the Cronos platform. The sedan has even been used as a mule for test cars. Rumors also speak of a longer wheelbase than the 2.52 m used by Argo, Cronos and Pulse, as well as a change in balance, making it a measurement very close to the 4.36 m of the sedan. Unlike the Pulse, which offers 1.3-aspirated and 1.0-turbo engines, the coupe should go with the 1.0-direct turbo, with the 1.3-turbo being optional.

Sources consulted by Motor1.com confirmed that, in the first months of next year, Fiat will make changes to the Argo and Cronos lines, which should already arrive with model year 2023. This should occur by the retirement of the veteran 1.8 e.Torq engine by the end of 2021.

Starting next year, hatchbacks and sedans should offer the 1.3 Firefly aspirated engine together with the CVT automatic transmission. It is the same power train that is seen in Strada Automatic. It will be a second attempt to offer a left foot rest on Argo and Cronos, who have had the GSR automated gearbox in the past. However, it is worth remembering that the 1.3 engine will, from next year, lose 2 hp and 0.5 kgfm of torque to adjust to the new emissions rules in 2022. At least these are the numbers released by Fiat for the Pulse.

Since the formation of Stellantis in January, Fiat, RAM, Jeep, Citroën and Peugeot have had access to each other’s designs and they are all moving towards increasing their electric vehicle offerings. In November, the French side of the company presented the Peugeot e-Expert and Citroën e-Jumpy, targeting the market for deliveries and fleets with the objective of reducing carbon emissions, as the pair is 100% electric.

To go by the same truck as having an electrified van or van without stealing the sales of the “sisters”, Fiat can still bring here in 2022 the e-Ulysse or e-Scudo. Respectively, passenger and commercial version. In Europe, they are reworked versions of other products, such as the Citroën ë-Spacetourer and the new Opel Zafira e-Life. Around here, it would be an alternative that would be below Jumpy and Expert electric and above Fiat Fiorino in size.