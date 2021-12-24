news planned for Brazil

Chevrolet even had good plans for 2021, but the shortage of electronic components caused the brand to halt production between April and August. It was enough time for Onix to lose the title of best selling car in Brazil. In July, the company announced four new products for our market, but it was betrayed once again by external factors.

That month, Chevrolet anticipated a teaser with four cars due to be released by the end of 2021. Of them, only the S10 Z71 actually arrived. The others will arrive in the first half of next year with delays caused by lack of components to suppliers who were unable to deliver due to recalls. But next year should also bring 2 other news for the brand that were not in the original 2021 schedule.

One of 4 launches originally slated for 2021, the new Chevrolet Equinox will undergo a facelift in the first few months of next year. The model has already changed in the US, but the factories that produce it, in Canada and Mexico, only returned to work in November, hence the delay in getting here.

One of the biggest changes is in the look, but concentrated only on the front of the SUV. Riding a ride in the style of the new Blazer, Equinox will feature a new front grille and headlamps divided by a chrome bar, with an LED line on top for the DRL. The grille was slightly reduced in size, which increased the air passage in the redesigned bumper. Both the rear and the interior have not been modified.

The mechanics won’t change either. Thus, the new Chevrolet Equinox 2022 will continue to be equipped with the 1.5 gasoline turbo with 172 hp and 27.8 kgfm of torque, always in conjunction with the 6-speed automatic transmission and the option of front or all-wheel drive.

In terms of equipment, expect an Equinox with even more items, as it will continue to be imported only in the Premier version. In the US, it gained items such as automatic high beam, automatic emergency braking, lane-staying assistant, 360° camera and adaptive cruise control. In addition, Chevrolet has just announced that the Equinox 2022 will have the latest MyLink media hub interaction, already being able to access Alexa and Spotify systems directly from the screen, as well as having Wi-Fi on board.

The launch of a sporty appeal version for Cruze Sport6, the last medium hatch offered in Brazil by a generalist brand, was confirmed by Chevrolet in September. Although no image has been released for Brazil, it should not stray too far from the style that was offered for the average hatch in the United States, launched in 2018 during the restyled.

In the case of the version that was sold in the US (the car has already gone out of production there), it had a different bumper, changing the shape of the fog lights to a horizontal piece instead of the round lights. The front grille has an all-black finish, adopts exclusive 18” wheels, and the rear gets a redesigned wing.

As it is just a visual package, it will keep the four-cylinder 1.4 turbo flex engine, which generates 153 hp at 5,200 rpm and 24.5 kgfm of maximum torque at 2000 rpm, working exclusively with a 6-speed automatic transmission. If Cruze RS uses the same strategy as Onix RS, it should serve as an intermediate option between the LTZ and Premier configurations.

Introduced in February, the new generation of Chevrolet Bolt began to be offered on pre-sale in Brazil in September. Originally, it cost R$317,000 and the first 20 units sold out in one day. The electric brand brought good changes that went beyond the revamped look.

The new Chevrolet Bolt was joined by a kind of crossover, the Bolt EUV, and a remade interior, marked by a digital instrument panel and a new 10.2-inch multimedia screen, redesigned seats and the center console received new buttons for the “shift” to activate the system to drive using just one pedal.

But, before arriving in Brazil, the new Chevrolet Bolt literally started to catch fire in the US. This caused the production of batteries to be geared towards meeting the recall generated by the defect. The final blow to the car’s delay here was the closing of factories in the United States, which should resume production only next year. Then yes, the Chevrolet Bolt will actually arrive here.

Going now to the Chevrolet launches that are not late, the brand should present its main novelty of 2022 at the end of the first half. It is the new generation of Montana, which has even been spotted in tests showing that it will rise in level to fight with Fiat Toro.

The positive part of the long shutdown of Chevrolet factories is that the brand has had time to adapt the assembly lines for the new generation of Montana, which should use a platform derived from the Tracker and have a look with split headlights. The new project is part of the brand’s BRL 10 billion investment here. What is still a mystery is the engine, but the SUV’s current 1.2 turbo three-cylinder, with up to 133 hp, makes an appearance in conjunction with the 6-speed automatic transmission.

Now that the RAM 1500 is in fact for sale in Brazil, the old promises of other automakers to import large pickup trucks to our market must finally come to fruition. One of them must be the Chevrolet Silverado. The model was already confirmed for Argentina, but it was delayed due to the well-known pandemic.

In addition to the RAM 1500 and Chevrolet Silverado, Ford may also bring the F-150 next year. With an eye on this segment, which is small and niche, but moves large amounts of money, the Chevrolet brand should not be left out.