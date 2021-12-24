Neymar gives up spending New Year’s Eve in Bahia and will repeat New Year’s Eve in Mangaratiba

Néyveillon is coming! Neymar’s so-called New Year’s parties in Brazil are guaranteed this year. The player, who lives in Paris, schedules a New Year’s Eve celebration to celebrate the arrival of 2022. The chosen location will be his mansion in Mangaratiba, on Rio’s Costa Verde, and the same place where he held seven days of festivities in his Néyveillon , last year. In other words, promise!

The player, who arrived from Paris last Wednesday, was thinking of holding the get-together in Bahia, but ended up giving up.

On his first night back in Brazil, Ney held a party with some famous people at his mansion, in Alphaville, São Paulo. Among the guests were singer Mumuzinho, digital influencer Carlinhos Maia and Thiago Gagliasso, brother of Bruno Gagliasso.

Last year, Neymar made a big splash when he held seven days of festivities in his mansion, in Mangaratiba. For this, he built a “puxadinho” to host the guests and an underground nightclub.

Neymar with his sister, Rafaella, and Carlinhos Maia at their home, in SP Photo: Reproduction-Instagram Carlinhos Maia, Mumuzinho and Diogo Oliveira at Neymar’s house Photo: Reproduction-Instagram Neymar and Thiago Gagliasso at the player’s house Photo: Reproduction-Instagram

Neymar’s Mansion in Mangaratiba Photo: reproduction/ youtube