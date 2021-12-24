No climate? See how your cell phone can become the joker at Christmas – 12/24/2021

It’s Christmas time, family together. Suddenly there is boredom and silence. Well, if that happens, your smartphone can help break the mood with funny jokes (or not so much).

So it is. Help comes from the voice assistants on Android and iPhone, who tell jokes — ones that are very “clean”, like that person who tells the crudest stories that, so embarrassing, they end up having a laugh. Below we list the step by step how to do it.

on android

First, see if your phone has the Google Assistant app installed. If not, you should download it from Google Play.

With the app downloaded and installed, now the fun starts. You open it and say “Ok, Google” to your cell phone and then say the command “Best Jokes from Tiozão”.

Thus, websites will appear with those breathtaking jokes, like these: “What was the chicken doing in church? Attending the Mass of the Rooster” or “What was the pagoda do in church? Singing shovel God”. Are they good, are you?

If you want to get in the mood for the date, just say “Christmas Jokes” and “Blessed jokes”. Just let your imagination run wild.

My Google Assistant is disabled. What do I do?

It’s simple. The walkthrough here was carried out on a Samsung Galaxy A50, which may be a little different from your cell phone, if it is a different model.

Enter your Android phone’s settings and search for the word “Google” among the options.

Then press “Google App Settings”. Then “Search, Assistant and Voice”.

The next step is “Voice”. Did you click? Then continue and press “Voice Match” and then the “Ok, Google” lever.

A screen with the terms of settings will appear. Just accept, which will ask you to say “Ok, Google” three times. Say the command and that’s it. Your voice assistant is now activated.

And on the iPhone?

If you have an iPhone, be aware that you can also ask a voice assistant called Siri to tell jokes.

There’s nothing specific like Android geek jokes, but it tells equally crude jokes.

You say “What’s up Siri” and then you can say “Tell jokes”. She will do the job for you.

To enable Siri, just open the “Settings”.

Search for the word “Siri” and enter the “Siri and Search” option. Activate the feature and exit using.

