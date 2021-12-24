“No country is going to overcome the pandemic with booster doses,” says WHO director

At a press conference last Wednesday (22), the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO, Tedros Adhanom, said it is necessary to forget about the illusion that only booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be enough to contain the pandemic.

“No country can overcome the pandemic with booster vaccinations and these are not a green light to celebrate as we anticipated,” said Adhanom.

“These indiscriminate booster programs could even prolong the pandemic instead of ending it, by diverting the available doses to countries with high vaccination rates, giving the virus more possibilities to spread and mutate,” explained the head of the highest authority of health.

WHO highlights that booster programs bring vaccines to rich or middle-income countries, while poorer nations still suffer from their vaccination campaigns and cannot even imagine a booster dose program.

“It is important to remember that the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths are from unvaccinated people who have not received a booster dose,” said Tedros Adhanom. According to the WHO Immunization Policy Expert Committee (SAGE), “immunization efforts must continue to focus on reducing deaths and the worst cases and protecting the health system.”

“Public health and social measures remain an essential component of Covid-19’s prevention strategy, particularly with regard to the Ômicron variant,” experts noted.

Tedros Adhanom also highlighted that the vaccines on the market are highly effective in combating the Delta and Ômicron strains of the coronavirus.

