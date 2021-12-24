Not even the uniforms of Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos were fully paid for





With the suspension of flights by Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos last Friday, December 17, and the chaos between the tens of thousands of passengers who expected to fly with the company, more management problems continue to arise.

After delays in employees’ salaries, non-deposits of FGTS values, suspension without notice of the medical plan, non-compliance with the deadline for sending statistical flight data to ANAC, among other administration problems, now, new information shows that the company should even to the company responsible for the uniforms worn by the crew.

Itapemirim had all the uniforms made for its employees, but failed to pay part of the amount due to the responsible company, thus showing a little more of the inefficiency of its management.

According to Ancelmo’s Blog in the newspaper O Globo, the company KLZ Indústria e Comércio de Confecções e Assessórios LTDA charges, through a process in the Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo, the remainder to be paid on the uniforms produced. The value, already with the built-in interest, reaches R$ 176,501.48.

Itapemirim had a contract signed with the clothing company in the amount of R$ 708,369.63, which should have been paid in five installments. However, after the company paid only the first installment, the rest of the amount was assumed by the owner of Itapemirim, Sidnei Piva, and the latter stopped paying KLZ in September.

