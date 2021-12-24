Not even the uniforms of Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos were fully paid for

Yadunandan Singh 15 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Not even the uniforms of Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos were fully paid for 0 Views


With the suspension of flights by Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos last Friday, December 17, and the chaos between the tens of thousands of passengers who expected to fly with the company, more management problems continue to arise.

After delays in employees’ salaries, non-deposits of FGTS values, suspension without notice of the medical plan, non-compliance with the deadline for sending statistical flight data to ANAC, among other administration problems, now, new information shows that the company should even to the company responsible for the uniforms worn by the crew.

Itapemirim had all the uniforms made for its employees, but failed to pay part of the amount due to the responsible company, thus showing a little more of the inefficiency of its management.

According to Ancelmo’s Blog in the newspaper O Globo, the company KLZ Indústria e Comércio de Confecções e Assessórios LTDA charges, through a process in the Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo, the remainder to be paid on the uniforms produced. The value, already with the built-in interest, reaches R$ 176,501.48.

Itapemirim had a contract signed with the clothing company in the amount of R$ 708,369.63, which should have been paid in five installments. However, after the company paid only the first installment, the rest of the amount was assumed by the owner of Itapemirim, Sidnei Piva, and the latter stopped paying KLZ in September.

Read more:


About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Most Brazilians still waste the PGBL tax benefit | private pension

The government has benefited from the lack of financial education of Brazilians regarding the open …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved