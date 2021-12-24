Now it’s official! Here are your Xbox Live Gold Games for January 2022

Microsoft has officially announced all four Xbox Live Gold Games With Gold games for January 2022! These titles are available for free download for Xbox Live Gold members (including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers).

Earlier today this rumor had appeared and we from Windows Club we share with you very first hand. Well, now they’re confirmed and the rumor was real.

Here’s the full list of titles you can look forward to in January:

NeuroVoider (January 1st to 31st)

NeuroVoider is a double-shot RPG set in a futuristic cyber world about brains firing around evil robots with nuclear rocket launchers. Battle through the horde of vigilant robots, boost your character with the smoldering remains of their victims, and defeat the master NeuroVoider to end this eternal war. Play coop with up to 4 friends or go solo on a hack’n’slash fury adventure, with a dash of rogue-lite and some permanent death.

Aground (January 16th to February 15th):

Aground is a Mining / Crafting RPG where there is an overarching goal, a story and a reason to create and build. As you progress, you’ll meet new NPCs, unlock new technologies and maybe magic too. Will you be able to create dragons? Launch into space? The sky is literally not the limit. Beneath its simple exterior, Aground hides a lot of depth and surprises that will have you wondering “what’s next?”

Radiant Silvergun (January 1st to 15th):

Radiant Silvergun, restored by Treasure, is now available! The shoot ’em up gameplay that made this a legend remains unchanged, but a hidden “Ikaruga-style” shooting mode offers everyone something new. Previously only available in Japan, Radiant Silvergun on Xbox LIVE Arcade also offers leaderboards, co-op play locally or on Xbox LIVE, downloadable replays and enhanced visuals, making it the version you have.

Space Invaders Infinity Gene (January 16th to 31st):