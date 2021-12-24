OFFICIAL! São Paulo announces renewal with Arboleda until 2024; know details

São Paulo announced the renewal of the contract of defender Robert Arboleda until 2024. After long months of negotiations, the board of Tricolor finally agreed with the Ecuadorian.

ALSO READ: Alexandre Pato and Pedro at SPFC? See what Belmonte says about these speculations

Arboleda is 30 years old and will have his relationship with São Paulo extended for another 3 years. The defender has been a key part of the team’s defensive sector in recent years and the board sees this renewal as if it were hiring a new reinforcement.

Check out the club’s official announcement below:

The negotiation between Arboleda and São Paulo had difficulties in its progress, largely due to disagreements between all involved, whether by the player who asked for a salary increase, the staff or the club itself, which is going through a delicate financial moment.

But especially in this final stretch, in which different agents came to São Paulo claiming to be in charge of negotiations involving the athlete, which generated an exhausting conflict between all parties.

Despite everything that happened, Tricolor managed to resolve the entire situation and will grant a significant salary increase to the athlete (one of the main demands of the player and representatives).

With the departure of Bruno Alves and Rodrigo Freitas, Tricolor has so far had five defenders in the squad: Miranda, Arboleda, Léo, Diego Costa and Walce. Names like Beraldo and Luizão, young defenders from the base, may appear in the professional team after the end of Copinha.

Despite São Paulo’s terrible campaign in the last edition of the Brasileirão, Arboleda was one of the highlights of the second round, playing a key role in the team’s performance.

SofaScore Top Scores of the 2nd round of @Brazilian 2021! ?? Would they change something in the ranking? ?? pic.twitter.com/q7FU7MwWVJ — SofaScore Brazil (@SofaScoreBR) November 19, 2021

São Paulo in the 2021 season: With Arboleda ?? without arboleda Games: 35 – 30

Wins: 57% – 23%

Losses: 17% – 30%

Apv: 65.7% – 38.9%

Goals conceded / j: 0.8 – 1.2

Great odds given / j: 1.0 – 1.4

Shots to concede a goal: 10.4 – 7.0

Games without conceding goals: 54% – 23% pic.twitter.com/XwYRQoJsQs — SofaScore Brazil (@SofaScoreBR) November 18, 2021

São Paulo, Arboleda, Renewal, Contract, SPFC