Ômicron has United and Delta cancel over 200 US Christmas Eve flights

United Airlines and Delta Air Lines said on Thursday (23) that they canceled dozens of flights in the United States on Christmas Eve, as the spread of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus affects their crews and other workers.

Chicago-based United canceled 120 flights for Friday (24), while Atlanta-based Delta said it canceled about 90. Both said they are working to contact passengers so they don’t get stuck at airports.

“micron’s nationwide increase in cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation. As a result, unfortunately, we had to cancel some flights and we are notifying affected customers in advance of their arrival at the airport,” said United.

Delta said it has “exhausted all options and resources – including aircraft and crew rerouting and replacements to cover scheduled flights – before canceling about 90 flights for Friday.”

Delta cited the possibility of severe weather and the impact of the Ômicron variant for cancellations.

On Tuesday, Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian urged the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) board to reduce quarantine guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals with Covid infections. -19, citing the impact on the carrier’s workforce.

Bastian asked that the isolation period be reduced to five days from the current 10 days.

That request was echoed both by Airlines for America, a trade group representing major freight and passenger carriers, which wrote to the CDC on Thursday, and by JetBlue on Wednesday (22).

The CDC released updated quarantine guidelines for healthcare workers on Thursday, reducing isolation time to seven days for workers who test positive for Covid-19 but are asymptomatic, as long as the test is negative.

