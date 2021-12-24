Ômicron Increases Children’s Risk of Infection, Vaccination Urgent, Medical Officials Say | Coronavirus

The group of experts created to advise the Ministry of Health in combating the coronavirus released a statement this Friday (24) in which it says that the omicron variant increases the risk of infection in children and advocates urgent vaccination of this public.

“The arrival of a new variant such as Ômicron, with greater transmissibility, makes children (not yet vaccinated) a group at greater risk of infection, as has been observed in other countries where there has been community transmission of this variant. In this epidemiological context, it makes it is opportune and urgent to expand the benefit of vaccination to this age group”, says the note from the Technical Advisory Board on Immunization at Covid-19 (CTAI-COVID).

The document is signed by entities such as the Federal Council of Nursing, the Brazilian societies of Immunizations, Infectology, Pediatrics and Rheumatology, the councils of state and municipal health secretaries and specialists from the Butantan Institute, the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) and the same Ministry of Health.

On December 16, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved a version of Pfizer’s vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years. But, so far, there is no forecast when the immunization of this group will start.

On Thursday (23), the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said that “child deaths are within a level that does not imply emergency decisions”.

Queiroga also conditioned the beginning of the vaccination of children to a public consultation, which runs until January 2nd, and to a public hearing, scheduled for January 4th. In addition, the minister defends that medical prescription and parental authorization are required – which is the target of criticism from experts.

This claim is contested by the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP). In another note, also released this Friday, the organization says that, contrary to the statement by the minister of Health, deaths are not at acceptable levels.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Covid has caused 2,500 deaths among people aged 0-19, with 301 children aged 5-11. In addition, the coronavirus can cause, in children, the Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (P-SIM), which has had more than 1,400 cases and 85 deaths reported in the country.

“Ignoring this fact, minimizing their importance and affirming that they are acceptable are not attitudes expected from the authorities. Society expects and deserves another type of posture and commitment to the health of children and adolescents in Brazil.”

Marcelo Queiroga on public consultation for childhood vaccine: ‘This is not an election’