Ômicron Outbreak Before Christmas Leads to UK Covid Case Record

Abhishek Pratap 34 seconds ago News Comments Off on Ômicron Outbreak Before Christmas Leads to UK Covid Case Record 0 Views

With the Ômicron variant across the country, the United Kingdom registered a record number of new cases of coronavirus this Thursday (23). There are 119,789 confirmations, against 106,122 on Wednesday (22).

Many industries and transport networks are facing staff shortages as sick workers are isolated while hospitals warn of risk to patient safety.

Ômicron’s rapid advance has led to an increase in the number of cases in the UK over the past seven days, from 678,165 new confirmations, government data showed.

As Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s conservative government struggles to limit the economic impact of the latest Covid-19 outbreak, the government official said on Wednesday that he was cutting England’s statutory period of self-isolation from 10 days to seven.

This change, which aims to get people back to work sooner, applies to people who had to isolate themselves after contracting Covid-19 but who, after the seven days of isolation, tested negative on two consecutive days.

  • 1 in 13

    Find out how to make New Year’s Eve parties safer against Covid-19, according to guidelines from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). Access the complete booklet here.

    Credit: Maxime/Unsplash

  • two in 13

    Adults must have the complete vaccination schedule (two doses)

    Credit: Valter de Paula/Secom/PMU

  • 3 in 13

    Children and teenagers aged 12 and over who can already take the second dose should look for health centers

    Credit: Adenir Britto/PMSJC

  • 4 in 13

    For those who are indicated the booster dose, follow the calendar, ensuring greater protection

    Credit: Breno Esaki/Agência Saúde DF

  • 5 in 13

    Limit the number of people according to the size of the space so there is no crowding

    Credit: krakenimages/Unsplash

  • 6 in 13

    Give preference to open and more ventilated spaces, with open windows and fans, whenever possible, avoiding the use of air conditioning

    Credit: Maddi Bazzocco/Unsplash

  • 7 in 13

    Avoid using cloth towels. Have soap and hand drying paper available in the bathroom

    Credit: Fran Jacquier/Unsplash

  • 8 in 13

    Provide gel alcohol at the entrance and in the environments

    Credit: Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

  • 9 in 13

    Small children, who cannot yet be vaccinated, should be protected by keeping them in fresh air.

    Credit: Tina Floersch/Unsplash

  • 10 in 13

    Elderly or immunosuppressed people should preferably be in more ventilated places and wear masks

    Credit: Christian Bowen/Unsplash

  • 11 in 13

    Ask guests not to attend if they have symptoms, even if mild

    Credit: Getty Images (PeopleImages)

  • 12 in 13

    If not everyone is vaccinated, combine the use of masks, physical distance of at least 1.5 m and hand hygiene with soap and water

    Credit: Anton/Unsplash

  • 13 in 13

    Try to guarantee conditions so that everyone can eat, drink and talk in a more protected way, such as the distribution of tables and chairs and the separation of groups for supper

    Credit: Libby Penner/Unsplash

Johnson, who staked a lot of political capital on Christmas 2021 as being “considerably better” than the year before, on Tuesday scrapped further restrictions before the 25th, saying there were uncertainties about the seriousness of Ômicron and hospitalization rates.

However, he has not ruled out new measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 after Christmas Day, which falls on Saturday, if the situation escalates.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have already announced further post-Christmas restrictions.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Japanese teacher creates ‘lickable’ TV with flavor screen – 12/23/2021 – Tec

A Japanese professor has created a prototype ‘lickable’ television screen that can mimic food flavors, …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved