Ômicron spreads faster, reaching recoveries and vaccinated, says WHO

São Paulo – “There is consistent evidence that the omicron is spreading significantly faster than the delta variant,” said this Monday (20th) the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom. At a press conference in Geneva, Switzerland, he warned of the risk of the new variant causing infections among vaccinated people and people who have recovered from covid-19. “It is more likely that people vaccinated or recovered from covid-19 could be infected or reinfected,” he added.

In this sense, the chief scientist of the WHO, Soumya Swaminathan, called it “unintelligent” to underestimate the gravity of the omicron. “It’s probably unintelligent to relax and think that this is a mild variant that won’t cause severe illness. I think that, with the numbers going up, all health systems will be under pressure”, he declared.

This perception of omicron as lighter, according to her, would be due to a study carried out in South Africa. The survey, carried out by a private health network in partnership with the Medical Research Council of South Africa (SAMRC), identified lower percentage of hospitalization due to the new variant. However, according to the chief scientist of the WHO, there may be a “misleading impression” due to the high levels of immunity caused by the waves of infection that preceded the omicron.

Like the WHO Director-General, Soumya said the variant is successfully preventing “certain immune responses”. As a result, she advises that countries that are already applying booster doses should prioritize people with weaker immune systems. On the other hand, the scientist said she did not believe that vaccines against covid-19 “will become completely ineffective”.

“Damages” in the United States

White House adviser on covid-19, MD Anthony Fauci also stated that “this virus is extraordinary”, referring to the omicron. Yesterday (19), in interviews with the main North American TV networks – CNN, NBC News, Fox News – Fauci also warned against excessive optimism about the supposedly less seriousness of the variant. He insisted that people in the United States get vaccinated.

According to the newspaper The New York Times, about 50 million Americans have not yet been vaccinated, while there are still immunizations left in the country. For those who have already taken the two doses, Fauci urged them to also look for the booster dose.

He fears the “damage” that the new variant could cause, both in the United States and around the world. In the northern hemisphere, the fear is with the likely increase in the number of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths with the arrival of winter. The interior regions of the United States represent an even greater risk, as they concentrate a greater number of unvaccinated people.

If preventive measures are not adopted, Fauci predicts that hospitals will be “very overloaded” in two weeks. In addition to the vaccine, the doctor highlighted that PCR tests will also be important allies, to prevent Christmas 2021 from repeating the explosion of cases last year.

The orientation is that people submit to testing, if they intend to attend celebrations indoors. It also suggested avoiding meetings if it is not certain that all guests have been immunized.

Cancellations and restrictions

In New York, new covid-19 cases increased 60% in the week ending Sunday from the week before. During that period, three days in a row with case records. Last Friday (17), the state registered 21 thousand new cases, the highest number in almost a year. Faced with the new outbreak of the disease, the Mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, said he will monitor the situation in the coming days, and then decide on the maintenance or suspension of the traditional New Year’s party on Times Square Avenue.

Due to the advance of the disease, the North American Basketball League (NBA) canceled two games that would take place this Sunday (19). The total number of matches already suspended comes to seven, due to the increase in cases of covid-19 in several American cities. Among confirmed and suspected cases, the entity turned away 70 players, according to a survey by the TV network CBS. The list includes such stars as Kevin Durant and James Harden. Broadway theaters have also suspended performances for at least a week.

Ômicron in Brazil

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) confirmed, early this Monday afternoon, the first case of the omicron variant in Rio de Janeiro. According to the city hall of the capital, this is a 27-year-old woman, resident in Chicago, in the United States. She sought care at a municipal health unit as soon as she arrived in Brazil, last Monday (13). The entity released today the result of the genomic sequencing of the patient’s sample.

Also today, the Health Department of Porto Alegre confirmed two new cases of omicron. In all, the total number of confirmed cases of the new variant in the state capital reaches nine. Both cases concern travelers from abroad, one resident of Porto Alegre and the other a tourist. Across the country, authorities have identified 34 cases of omicron. São Paulo leads, with 18 confirmed infections.

Meanwhile, Brazil registered over 70 deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. However, as has been happening for more than 10 days, the numbers are out of date. Again, six states (Acre, Bahia, Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul, São Paulo and Tocantins) did not send data. According to government agencies, the problems still stem from the instability in the Ministry of Health’s system since an alleged hacker attack.

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, stated that ConnectSUS should go back to work next Wednesday (22). With the partial deletion of data, the total number of confirmed deaths reached 617,873.

Furthermore, under such data insecurity conditions, regional authorities confirmed 2,094 new cases in the same period. Data collection is carried out by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). The official registered cases follow around 22.2 million (22,215,856).