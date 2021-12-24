“On account of the humiliation”; Jornal de Portugal cracks backstage on Jorge Jesus at Benfica

the fan of Flamengo has been extremely anxious since Renato Gaúcho was fired, as the board began to look for a replacement in the transfer market and several gringos emerged as a possibility. The intention would be to hire someone who was not from the Brazilian scene, precisely because the last two did not work out.

Thus, Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel traveled to Europe with the intention of hitting the hammer involving the new red-black commander. Without success so far, the directors began to be pressured by the fans, who have already made it very clear which one is the preferred, precisely because he has already won titles by the cariocas.

Currently at Benfica, Jorge Jesus became “sheet 1” of Mais Querido, but recent statements had been pushing the Portuguese away from Gávea. However, after being defeated 3-0 by the arch-rivals in the Portuguese Cup, things could change on the Encarnados side, especially involving the technical command.

According to the newspaper “A Bola”, the board, led by President Rui Costa, will meet with Mister to discuss the future of the coach, but because of the ‘humiliation’ in the classic, he can leave the command of the Eagles before December 30th, day of the derby against Porto for the Portuguese Championship, which is also the return date of the Flamengo duo.

The leaders of Flamengo were even present at Estádio do Dragão and saw Benfica’s defeat by their rival. Due to the suspension suffered, Jorge Jesus could not even be on the field to guide the team, watching the game from the box, but knowing that the situation is far from being the best there in Portugal.