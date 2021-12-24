On Palmeiras’ radar, Taty Castellanos receives praise from Talles Magno: ‘Spectacular player’

Taty on the field for the 2021 preseason at New York City FC (Photo: Publicity/NYCFC)

Speculated at Palmeiras and targeted in the last transfer window, Taty Castellanos is constantly speculated at the club. The player was one of the best strikers in Major League Soccer and received praise from teammate Talles Magno.

– He is a spectacular player, always dedicated and eager to win. After training, he and I were always working so that we can improve – he said, in an interview with SporTV.

– He helped me a lot when I got to the moving part. As much as he is center forward and I play open, sometimes I play center forward. So he explained a lot to me about the moves he made. He deserved to be one of the best MLS (Major League Soccer) players. He’s a great striker and I hope he wins more and more in life.

With 22 goals scored in 35 games in 2021, the Argentine has emerged as one of the main strikers in American football. On December 11, New York City FC, Taty’s team, won the MLS Cup.

