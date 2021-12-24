ON THE HIGH CNN: Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep Talk About New Movie

It arrives this Friday (24) at Netflix Adam McKay’s comedy “Don’t Look Up,” starring a heavyweight cast. In the film, two astronomers played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence discover a deadly comet heading towards Earth, and set off on a world tour to warn everyone – however, they are not taken seriously.

The film was nominated for a 2022 Golden Globe for Best Comedy or Musical and earned Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence nominations for Best Actor and Actress in a Musical or Comedy at the awards, respectively.

In an interview with Mari Palma, presenter of In High CNN, DiCaprio said that audiences can definitely relate the film’s story to reality, especially if we think about climate issues.

“That’s what attracted me, not just to the story, but to the character, which I compared to great climate scientists. He is trying to communicate the importance of this issue to the entire world, but it becomes a political issue. And, after meeting with climate scientists – and 99.9% of the scientific community agrees that we are contributing to the climate crisis and yet we still have discussions about it – this character was a kind of tribute to those people who have dedicated their lives trying to communicate this problem and desperately hoping that we take it seriously,” he says.

Mari Palma also spoke with Meryl Streep, who plays the president of the United States in the film – which, contrary to what is proposed in this work of fiction, has never had a female president elected. Meryl characterized her character as absurd and said it was a lot of fun to play her.

“Preparation (to play the character) was mainly focused on the look, which took hours to put together, because that’s what this president cares about: how she presents herself, her poll numbers, how she fares. But it was really fun playing a person who only talks about herself.”

In a question posed by Mari Palma about the film’s title, Meryl Streep and DiCaprio agreed that we’re not currently looking up. “We’re not looking up yet, but we’re doing what we can. There are a lot of people who are putting themselves at risk and risking ridicule, but the rest of us are just risking annihilation by not paying attention to them,” Meryl commented.

“That’s where we as voters can take action, use our voice to support leaders who care about our planet and, you know, there are great organizations out there that are trying to transform things in a very profound way, but the clock is ticking and we are literally running out of time. We have to listen to the scientific community, they gave us a deadline, they told us the repercussions of what will happen if we don’t act, so we have to listen to them”, added DiCaprio.

The interview with Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep airs on In High CNN this Saturday (25), 12pm, at CNN Brazil.

