Owner is shocked by dirt left by tenant: ‘horrified’ | world and science

The walls were covered in mold and dirt.

Published 12/22/2021 22:41

London – The owner of a residence in Manchester, England, was startled when entering the house he was renting to an 18-year-old girl. Danny Hernon, 54, reported that he had to “dig” through the rubbish blocking the back door in order to enter the site.

Like the backyard, the inside of the house was littered with dirt, garbage, and rotten food. He said he was “absolutely horrified” upon entering. “It was absolute carnage in every room […] When I walked through the kitchen, I could hear things crunching under my feet and that was all plastic bottles and garbage,” he said.

According to Hernon, in addition to garbage and rotten food, he also found used toilet paper on the bathroom floor. The walls were sticky, with black mold and dirt everywhere.

“It was all stuck together – cat litter, dog food, everything – it was horrible and the smell was unbelievable”, he reported in an interview with Metro UK.

Hernon and his business partner even reported the tenant to the police, to have her pay for some damages. According to him, the cost required is 15 thousand pounds, more than R$110 thousand, to clean up the entire house.

It took him and his friend five days to take out all the garbage that was in the house. Hernon was in the process of selling the house, but will need to postpone it to fix some rooms like the bathroom and kitchen.

“At any cost, we will sue her. I know she doesn’t have a lot of money, but it must be emphasized that the owners cannot be left in this situation,” he said.