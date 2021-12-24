Pabllo Vittar becomes an invasive idol and even takes the fan’s earring in a hilarious sketch of “Porta dos Fundos”; watch!

Now Pabllo Vittar has gone too far EVEN! All worked on acting, mami starred in a super funny sketch on the YouTube channel “Porta dos Fundos”. In the video, Pabllo receives a fan at his hotel, but the roles are reversed when the singer becomes a bit of a naughty girl and scares the girl… Give them the Oscar!

In addition to Vittar, the production is also starred by actress Macla Tenório, who makes her debut on the channel. The girl was the big winner of the talent show “Futuro Ex-Porta”, in which 10 artists competed looking for an opportunity to join the cast of “Porta dos Fundos”. It’s already started on the right foot, right?! Yuque!

Macla plays Bia, an unpretentious fan who meets Pabllo in a hotel lobby. She is happy and takes some selfies with the idol, but is startled when she receives a flood of requests and complaints from the star. She is a friend in the ICU, a boy’s horn, a sick father and everything else. Even our mother’s earring got it! Dead! Hahahaha

“Do you have cash there so I can take a taxi?“, asks the singer. “I have nothing, Pabllo. Smooth millstone. Ask a famous friend. And Glory Groove?“, retorts Bia. “He’s on tour too“, says Vittar. It’s looking like a lot of fan out there, ok? Any similarity is not coincidental! Hahahaha Watch:

She gives her name to gogo and acting, babies! The sketch also features Estevam Nabote in the cast, screenplay by Fábio Porchat and directed by Vini Videla.