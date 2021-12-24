Paes says he will not require a medical certificate to vaccinate children against Covid in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, stated – in a Twitter post – that will not require a medical certificate for the vaccination of children in the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

The information was released after, on Thursday (23), the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, say that the ministry will recommend that children from 5 to 11 years old are vaccinated as long as there is a prescription and signature of a consent form by the parents. The Federal Government launched a public consultation on immunization.

Paes’ argument is that the Child and Adolescent Statute (ECA) points out as an attribution of the Unified Health System (SUS) the prevention of diseases in the child population through vaccination.

“Here you won’t need a certificate to vaccinate children. See what the first paragraph of article 14 of the Statute of Children and Adolescents says,” said Paes, publishing an excerpt from the ECA.

The sole paragraph of the statute, in turn, states that “the vaccination of children is mandatory in the cases recommended by the health authorities”.

Rio registers lower number of hospitalized by Covid

Rio de Janeiro recorded this Friday (24) the lowest number of hospitalized by Covid since the beginning of the pandemic: only 0.2% of beds in the municipal network were occupied with patients with the disease until this Friday (24).

The occupancy rate of beds exclusively for the coronavirus was 39%. Eduardo Paes celebrated the index.

“The best Christmas present that Rio could have: the lowest level of hospitalizations by Covid since the beginning of the pandemic,” said the mayor.

Public consultation was the target of criticism

‘Completely absurd news’, Dalcomo analyzes public consultation on child vaccination

The Federal Government’s public consultation – on the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years against Covid – was opened on Thursday night (23). It is expected to be open until January 2nd and anyone can participate by filling out an online form.

Despite this, the research has already been the target of criticism from experts. “Illegal” and “Absurd” were some of the comments on the Ministry of Health’s proposal.

The Brazilian Medical Association (AMB) stated that it is in favor of incorporating children aged 5 to 11 in the national vaccination campaign. According to the agency, the Ômicron variant of Covid increases the risk of infection in children and vaccination is urgent.

The president of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), Carlos Eduardo de Oliveira Lula, released a letter this Friday (24) in which he stated that the states will not require a medical request for vaccination of children.