Palmeiras and Fortaleza discuss the renewal of Lucas Lima’s loan; know the details | football

Palmeiras and Fortaleza are trying to reach an agreement to renew Lucas Lima’s loan. The midfielder played the second half for Leão and is out of Alviverdes plans for 2022.
The 31-year-old shipowner has one of the highest salaries in Verdão, and the idea is to keep the bases similar to that of the first loan, in which the teams divided their salaries. The expectation is that a new agreement takes place and Lucas Lima remains at Fortaleza.
Lucas Lima during the match between Fortaleza and Flamengo, at Arena Castelão — Photo: Thiago Gadelha/SVM
At first, Lucas Lima’s relationship with Palmeiras expires at the end of 2022, but it is common for the club to make a renewal before getting loans in the last year of the contract.
For Fortaleza, the midfielder has 17 matches and one goal. He was part of the good campaign in the Brasileirão, which led the club to the 2022 Copa Libertadores.
Lucas Lima is one of the players who are part of the process of reformulating the cast from Palma for 2022. The idea is to reduce spending on the cast by 11%, including salary in the portfolio, image rights and charges.
To achieve this while investing in signings, Verdão plans to trade athletes with higher salaries that are not in Abel Ferreira’s plans. Borja is an example of this, and is close to being sold to Junior Barranquilla, from Colombia, for around R$ 20 million.
