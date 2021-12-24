Palmeiras arranges sale of Borja to Colombia I Bolavip Brasil

Borja should return to Colombian football, where he emerged into the world of football and stood out, arousing the interest of Verdão

Palmeiras is planning to assemble its squad for next season. Several names have been speculated for the team to be even stronger for 2022. It is worth noting that the team will focus on the Club World Cup. Thinking about it, especially for the Palestra attack, some names have been speculated.

In addition to the names that are being aired to arrive in Verdão next year, the club from São Paulo has arranged a way out for the sector. According to information from ESPN It’s from GE, Verdão sold striker Miguel Borja to Junior Barranquilla, from Colombia.

Also according to the results of the two portals, the values ​​of the negotiation would have been around 3.5 million dollars (R$ 20 million) for 50% of Borja’s rights. It is worth mentioning that to buy the striker, in 2017, Alviverde Paulista paid BRL 33 million to Atlético Nacional-COL. In other words, analyzing the values, Palmeiras had a loss of R$ 13 million.

“I’m happy. Tomorrow (Thursday) we will complete with Palmeiras the purchase and return to Miguel Borja’s Junior. The good son returns home. Here we wait for you to continue filling us with joy and goals”, wrote Alejandro Char, former mayor of Barranquilla and brother of former Junior president Fuad Char, on his social networks, according to GE.

In an interview carried out in Colombia, the striker had already made it clear that he was making an effort to be able to return to Colombian football, in which he had great success. “Let’s see what happens. An effort is being made on both sides and we hope that an agreement will be reached. I repeat, the desire is always there”.