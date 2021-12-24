Palmeiras makes history and wins 100 titles in 5 years adding base and professional; see all

Under-20 Paulista Cup, won last Wednesday (22), was Palmeiras’ 100th in the last 5 years

With the conquest of the Paulista U-20 Championship, last Wednesday, the palm trees reached an incredible mark. In the last five years, Verdão won exactly 100 titles, adding its men’s and women’s teams in the base and in the professional.

Between 2017 and 2021, these were the achievements of all categories:

– Male professional: 6

– Female professional: 2

– Sub-20: 17

– Under-17: 10

– Under-16: 8

– Sub-15: 12

– Sub-14: 12

– Under-13: 12

– Sub-12: 10

– Sub-11: 8

– Sub-10: 3

Palmeiras players celebrate the conquest of the under-20 Paulista in 2021 Fabio Menotti/Ag Palmeiras

Most of the achievements took place during the term of Maurício Galiotte, which began at the end of 2016 and ended on December 15, 2021. In recent interview with ESPN.com.br, the now former president of Verdão said that investments in the youth categories are the greatest legacy of his time in command at Palestra Itália.

Check out some fun facts about the cups:

absolute record

The five consecutive titles of the Paulista Championship under-20 won by Palmeiras form a unique record in the history of football in São Paulo.

In active FPF competitions and categories (from youth to professional), Verdão is the first club to achieve five consecutive victories.

Five straight titles were obtained by the aspiring team of São Paulo in the 40s (43,44, 45, 46 and 47). Six titles in a row he had the Second Frame of the Paulistano in 1904, 1905, 1906, 1907, 1908 and 1909. Six titles in a row he obtained the Second Frame of the Palestra Itália in 1927, 1928, 1929, 1930, 1931, 1932.

However, the Aspirants and Second Frame categories have not been active for some time. Second Quadro has not had official contests since 1941. Aspirants have not had official contests since 2001.

strength at base

Between 2017 and 2021, Palmeiras reached all the finals of the São Paulo Championship in the under-15, under-17 and under-20 categories:

– Under-15: champion (17, 19 and 21) and vice (18)

– Under-17: champion (18) and vice (17, 19 and 21)

– Under 20: champion (17, 18, 19, 20 and 21)

This is an absolute record in the history of football in São Paulo. No other team in 109 years of official competitions in São Paulo has achieved this mark.

In 13 finals, there were 9 champion titles and 4 vices.

It is worth remembering that, in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the São Paulo Championships in the under-15 and under-17 categories were not held.

unique in history

Endrick, 15, is the first athlete in the history of football in São Paulo to be part of the squad, play at least one game and score at least one goal in the campaigns of the finalist teams of the Campeonato Paulista U-15, U-17 and under-20 in the same season.

The forward was champion under-15 and under-20 and vice under-17.