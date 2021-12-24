Palmeiras wants contractual change to lend it to Fortaleza again

Fortaleza had an important campaign in the Brazilian Championship and won a place to compete in the Copa Libertadores da América. Marcelo Paz, president of Leão do Pici, revealed that he is working to keep midfielder Lucas Lima, from Palmeiras, in the squad.

In an interview with Jogo Aberto, on TV Bandeirantes, Paz revealed that he wants to keep the midfielder from Palmeira on the team for the continental competition.

“Lucas Lima adapted very well to the city, the cast, the group. He’s a very humble guy, good in the group, skillful, and we’re going to talk to Palmeiras about it, renew the loan and keep him here,” he said.

According to the contractual terms signed at the time of the transaction, Palmeiras pays 60% of the midfielder’s salaries and Fortaleza pays 40%. The new management in Palmeira accepts to lend it again, but not paying their salaries.

Two more Palmeiras players in Fortaleza

Left-back Victor Luiz and defensive midfielder Matheus Fernandes are on their way to the Ceará team. The duo will not continue with Abel Ferreira at Palmeiras for the 2022 season.

Eduard Atuesta, Marcelo Lomba and Rafael Navarro were the three reinforcements confirmed by Alviverde so far.

