Paolla Oliveira has a climate with Felipe Araújo and the moment will stop on Twitter’s TT’s

Paolla Oliveira it is almost unanimous when it comes to her bewildering beauty. The famous participated in the program Encontro, with Fatima Bernardes, this Thursday (23), and her name ended up on Twitter’s Trending Topics of the most commented subjects.

The muse became a topic among internet users due to a situation with Felipe Araújo, musical attraction of the day. The messages were as varied as possible. Here are the best tweets about the famous one that were written by Twitter users.

Felipe Araújo reveals passion for Paolla Oliveira

During the program Altas Horas, on TV Globo, Felipe Araújo declared his passion for Paolla Oliveira. The subject had repercussions and, after that, he came back to the subject during a press conference: “I’ll always wait for Paolla Oliveira. Even in other lives I will be waiting for her”.

“I am really in love. I watched the soap opera [‘A Força do Querer’] because of her. Then I stopped watching because she started to make love to a guy, I was jealous”, he declared.

At the time, she replied to the country singer: “I laughed a lot at that video of yours. I loved knowing all this affection for me. You are very sweet and talented. Thank you so much!”, said the actress.

