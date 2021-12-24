Parliamentarians present news-crime against Bolsonaro and Queiroga

Facing resistance from the Jair Bolsonaro government, the vaccination of children against covid-19 led parliamentarians to present a crime report against the chief executive and the minister of health, Marcelo Queiroga, for alleged crime of prevarication and incitement to crime. Senator Alessandro Vieira, Deputy Tabata Amaral and Rio de Janeiro Secretary of Education Renan Carneiro questioned the refusal to include children between five and eleven years old in the immunization program against Sars-Cov-2.

In addition, in the context of another crime-report sent to the Supreme Court, deputy Reginaldo Lopes accuses Bolsonaro of inciting threats against employees of the Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), which approved Pfizer’s Comirnaty vaccine for children.

Vieira, Amaral and Carneiro called the STF on Wednesday, 22, pointing out ‘deliberate and coordinated actions to delay’ the inclusion of the Covid-19 vaccine for children in the National Immunization Plan, generating ‘delay in the definition of the campaign strategy for vaccination, logistics, procurement, distribution and monitoring of the process as a whole’.

One of the main points fought is the public consultation launched by the Ministry of Health on the subject, which has been harshly criticized by experts. The argument of Vieira, Amaral and Carneiro is that, in the case of decisions based on scientific knowledge and that demand a technical position from the health authorities, ‘it is not reasonable to impose a populist character on administrative decisions’.

“The competence for approving the use of a certain immunizing agent belongs to Anvisa, and not to the population in general through public consultation, nor to the President of the Republic, who does not have the fundamental technical expertise to take such important decision”, they emphasize.

The news-crime signed by Lopes focuses on the conduct of President Jair Bolsonaro during a live held after Anvisa approved the use of Pfizer’s Comirnaty vaccine for children. On the occasion, the head of the Executive tried to intimidate the autarchy’s servers, claiming that he would divulge the name of those ‘responsible’ for the approval of the immunizing agent.

For the deputy, Bolsonaro’s statement ‘encouraged’ people to threaten public servants – ‘which, at the very least, was a risk taken by the news, at least in theory’. “When the news says that it will release the names of public servants, he knows, as it comes from the political environment, that it will not be a political debate, but rather the personnel of those servants. It ceases to be Anvisa that undergoes social scrutiny and becomes its servers”, registers the crime-news.

After Bolsonaro’s statement, ANVISA servers denounced an escalation in the threats. The Federal Police concluded a first inquiry into the matter, involving e-mails with death threats sent to autarchy directors at the end of October. The person responsible for the message was denounced by the Federal Public Ministry.

