Patricia Abravanel was one of the creators of the new SBT programming

The programming that SBT plans to launch next month had no participation from Silvio Santos. Unlike what came to be discussed, the businessman did not get involved in anything related to the matter and simply authorized the move, which will take place on the initiative of one of his daughters. Following in the footsteps of her father, who is used to playing programmer in his spare time, Patricia Abravanel was the main mentor of the news that the network will present — if nothing changes — on January 10th.

The report of pop TV found that she was directly responsible for the creation of SBT Notícias. Admittedly a fan of Darlisson Dutra’s work, Silvio Santos’ heiress made an effort and decided to work internally so that her darling could gain more space within the network. It was through her hands that he became the presenter of the Vem Pra Cá news block — and the highest ratings on the e-magazine were usually obtained just when it was on the air. More recently, he participated in some editions of Jogo dos Dots, also at her invitation.

Even though in a more discreet way than her father, Patricia Abravanel does not hide her concern about the channel’s numbers. And not just the audience numbers. Before trying to get her ideas right for the programming, she made a point of evaluating the economic viability of the projects as well. The lunchtime newscast will only come out of the paper because of its good acceptance in the advertising market, which welcomed the project right away, despite the usual difficulties caused by the end-of-year recess.

For SBT’s Commercial department, the news was also received with excitement. There is an understanding that the return of Bom Dia & Cia to its traditional schedule may be beneficial even for the program’s billing, as it will once again be broadcast throughout the country for more than an hour. With that, it will be easier to commercialize the attraction, even with the impediments of the regulatory agencies, which control with an iron fist the publicity destined to the children-youth public.

The sector also approved the creation of a local journalist at lunchtime. SBT Notícias will have the function of solidifying the station’s image before the public of Greater São Paulo, until then without any regional programming space on the station, and will also serve to strengthen the station’s ties with Conmebol. The new journalist will have a part exclusively occupied by sports affairs, in response to the confederation’s request to increase the exposure of Libertadores da América, previously restricted to the two sports programs of the house and to SBT Brasil.