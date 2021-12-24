Patrick confirms looking for Fluminense, but says he is focused on Inter

After the end of the season, the market is still heated with the clubs’ movements and a name that was even speculated on at Fluminense was Patrick, a midfielder for Internacional. The player appeared on a list of interests of coach Abel Braga and confirmed that he had been sought out by both the Rio de Janeiro team and São Paulo, but gave up on the chance of leaving Inter.

“I have a contract until 2024 and my initial intention is to fulfill this contract. Obviously, if there are conversations and something that is good for both of us, it is worth making the agreement. There are conversations. [com Fluminense e São Paulo]. I believe that consultation is natural, normal at this time of year. It is a procedure that takes place between the directors, but nothing concrete. I’m focused on Internacional”, said Patrick in an interview with the channel “Alê Oliveira”

On “FluTV”, however, president Mário Bittencourt warned that there are no conversations with the player at the moment. In 2021, Patrick scored five goals and provided three assists in the 48 games he played in 2021. Although contested by the fans, he started during the season.

“Nothing with Patrick. Abel put it on a list of options, but he doesn’t have it. Neither he nor Moses,” said the director. So far, Fluminense has announced Willian and Felipe Melo, but it’s already agreed with Pineida and David Duarte. Tricolor gave up on having Ricardo Goulart and is looking for a center forward.