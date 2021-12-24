Paula von Sperling calls Thelma ‘ungrateful plant’ after criticizing Tiago Leifert – Zoeira

The winner of Big Brother Brazil (BBB) ​​19, Paula von Sperling, detonated Thelma Assis, the BBB 20 champion, after the doctor criticized Tiago Leifert’s attitude in the Icarus Silva case. “Ungrateful plant,” the blonde shot at the brunette.

Thelma said she wouldn’t “kid off” Leifert, as she didn’t like his talk about “paying the salary” by actor Ícaro Silva, who raged against the reality show, calling the BBB “mediocre entertainment”. Leifert even unfollowed Thelma.

Paula, in turn, did not like Thelminha’s position at all. She accused her of throwing “hate” at her and commented that the winner of last year’s edition was only successful because of the program.

“A ‘BBB’ champion who supports such a thought and comes to say that Tiago should agree with her for representation! Where will the hypocritical militancy stop? She spit and keeps spitting on the plate she ate, yes! If she opened a company, it was because of the budget increased and that was not the medicine that provided!”, shot Paula on Instagram.

The BBB 19 champion also said: “Ungrateful plant that has been sending me a hater with that ‘racist mine’ hint. If there’s one thing I would never do in this life is to fail to recognize everything that ‘BBB’ did for me and my family, liking this guy’s junk post. That’s why I still have access to it [Leifert] and you don’t, ungrateful!”.