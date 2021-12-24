Paxlovid: FDA authorizes first oral treatment against mild Covid-19



During the pandemic, there was much debate about early treatment for Covid-19 and several already known drugs (hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, ivermectin) were raised as the hope of treatment in dark periods, however, after studies, they did not establish themselves as effective treatments.

On the last day 22, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) made a long-awaited announcement in recent months: it authorized the emergency use of the first antiviral for oral treatment of Covid-19. These are Pfizer’s Paxlovid, which are nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir tablets, co-packed for oral use.

According to data released by Pfizer and shared on the FDA website, Paxlovid significantly reduced the proportion of people with Covid-19-related hospitalization or death from any cause by 88% compared to placebo among patients treated within five days of initiation symptoms and who did not receive therapeutic treatment with Covid-19 monoclonal antibody.

As a mechanism of action, nirmatrelvir inhibits a SARS-CoV-2 protein to stop the virus from replicating, while ritonavir slows down the breakdown of nirmatrelvir to help it stay in the body longer at higher concentrations.

The medication should be given as three tablets (two nirmatrelvir tablets and one ritonavir tablet) taken together orally twice a day for five days, for a total of 30 tablets.

General guidelines on medication

According to the FDA, Paxlovid is indicated for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) with positive direct test results for SARS-CoV-2. The agency highlighted indication for cases that are at high risk of progression to severe Covid-19, including hospitalization or death. Other important points to consider are:

Paxlovid is not authorized for the pre- or post-exposure prevention of Covid-19 or for the initiation of treatment in people requiring hospitalization for severe or critical Covid-19;

Paxlovid is not a substitute for vaccination, which should be performed in patients with an indication.

Regarding the start of treatment, the agency instructed the patient to begin use immediately after diagnosis and within five days of the onset of symptoms. In the US, the medication will only be dispensed with a medical prescription. As side effects, it can be mentioned decreased taste, diarrhea, hypertension and muscle pain.

It is noteworthy that the medication was authorized for emergency use, which is different from having actually been authorized by the FDA. In this context, the FDA evaluated the full range of available scientific evidence and sought to balance known or potential risks with any product benefits. Based on the review performed, the agency determined that it is reasonable to believe that Paxlovid may be effective for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in indicated patients.

This authorization appears as a glimmer of hope at a time when the world is concerned about the emergence of new variants. In Brazil, we still don’t have an official position from Anvisa, but there are already rumors that the medication price is quite high ($530 per treatment).

Our Portal will be linked to the news regarding Paxlovid and as soon as possible we will bring analysis related to studies with the medication!

Associate Editor of the PEBMED Portal ⦁ Specialist in Clinical Medicine from the Fluminense Federal University (UFF) ⦁ Graduation in Medicine from UFF ⦁ Contact: [email protected] ⦁ Instagram: @dayquintan

