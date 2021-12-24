Paysandu Denies Remist Gunner Crossing for Curuzu | Sport Para | Online Diary

The ball market is still busy on the eve of Christmas and a name was widely speculated behind the scenes at Curuzu, that of a striker who recently turned a headache for the crowd.

Top scorer of the last two derbies between Remo and Paysandu for the Copa Verde, the name of striker Neto Pessoa appeared among the bicolors, this Thursday (23), as the player negotiates his stay at Clube do Temo, but also with other teams from the country.

Neto Pessoa ended the season’s top scorer in the Copa Verde with nine goals, four of which went over Paysandu in the semifinals, when the bicolor team was eliminated by Leão with a 2-0 victory at Estádio Baenão.

VILA NOVA X REMO | Deu Leão: Remo defeats Paysandu 2-0 and will play in the final of the Copa Verde Neto Pessôa scores twice and seals the blue classification for…

Sought by the DOL report, Paysandu’s board denies that Neto Pessoa will cross Avenida Almirante Barroso and have Curuzu as a new home.

This year, football in Pará registered two such “crossings”: first, that of defensive midfielder Anderson Uchoa, who switched from Paysandu to Remo; and recently it was the turn of goalkeeper Thiago Coelho to leave Baenão towards Curuzu.