Pelé is discharged and will continue treatment for a tumor, says hospital

Former player Pelé was discharged from hospital this Thursday and will continue the treatment of a colon tumor, detected in September this year, informed the Albert Einstein Hospital in a medical bulletin on Thursday.

“Edson Arantes do Nascimento was discharged from Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein this Thursday, December 23, 2021. The patient is stable and will continue treatment for the colon tumor, identified in September this year,” the hospital said in the bulletin. .







Pele left the hospital this Thursday Photo: Instagram/@skin / Reproduction

Earlier this month, Pelé, 81, said he had undergone the last chemotherapy session of the year to treat the tumor, but would remain hospitalized to undergo a battery of tests.

Considered by many the best football player of all time and the only one to win three World Cups, when lifting the cups in 1958, 1962 and 1970 with the Brazilian team, Pelé had the tumor detected during routine exams in September. At the time, the former player said he would undergo chemotherapy.

Pelé underwent surgery at the Albert Einstein Hospital, in São Paulo, to remove the tumor and was discharged from the hospital at the end of the same month.

The former player has had a series of health problems in the last decade, especially in the hip, which has led him to undergo surgery, and he cannot walk without assistance.

His public appearances were already reduced before the Covid-19 pandemic and, since then, little has left his home in Guarujá (SP).

During hospitalization in September, the former player needed to spend a few days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Videos posted by him and his daughters on Instagram showed Pelé singing, playing cards, undergoing physical therapy and smiling for the cameras.