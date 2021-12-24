Pelé is discharged from hospital in SP after 17 days in hospital to treat tumor and find it difficult to eat | Santos and Region

Former soccer player Edson Arantes Nascimento, 81-year-old Pelé, was discharged from Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, this Thursday afternoon (23). He was hospitalized for 17 days, where he is undergoing treatment for a colon tumor, according to the press office of the hospital unit.

According to the medical bulletin, the king of football is stable and will continue treatment for the colon tumor, identified in September this year. According to the g1 with sources close to the former player, Pelé came, during his hospital stay, to present some difficulties with food. The case, however, has already been resolved.

On the last day, the king of football underwent tests at the hospital where he is hospitalized. On the 8th, he underwent chemotherapy, a procedure that had been scheduled for months, as informed by his daughter, Kelly Nascimento, in a photo on social media.

In late September, Pelé was discharged from the same unit, after spending a month in the hospital for surgery to remove a tumor in the right colon. According to the hospital’s medical bulletin at the time, “the patient is stable and will continue undergoing chemotherapy, after surgery to remove a tumor in the intestine, carried out on September 4”.

Pelé was hospitalized on Aug. 31 for routine annual exams that had been delayed in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. During the procedure, the tumor was identified. The surgery took place on August 4th.