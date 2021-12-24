Pernambuco confirms two more deaths and 179 new cases of the disease

This Thursday (23), the Health Department of Pernambuco (SES) laboratory confirms over 179 cases of the flu, being 174 for subtype A (H3N2) and 5 A not subtyped. With that, since the last 18th, when the first cases in the State were disclosed, the number of people who had a positive diagnosis for the rises to 222. influenza virus in Pernambuco. Among them, 217 for influenza A (H3N2), 1 by clinical and epidemiological criteria, and 5 not subtyped. Analyzes were performed at the Central Public Health Laboratory (Lacen-PE).

Of the 222 cases, 28 (12.6%) had the most severe form of the flu, with presentation of severe acute respiratory syndrome (srag). Three deaths from influenza A (H3N2) are also confirmed. The first, reported last Monday (20), was from a 46-year-old man, resident of Recife and who had chronic kidney disease. He passed away last Sunday (19). The second victim was a 69-year-old woman, residing in Recife, who had the onset of symptoms on December 8th (cough and shortness of breath). She, who had hypertension and diabetes, was hospitalized since the 17th in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Covid-19 Reference Hospital – Boa Viagem unit, South Zone of the city, and died on Monday (20).

The third death was a 24-year-old male, overweight and with hypertension. SES reports that the family reported that the patient had a recurrent history of seeking health care because of altered blood pressure. The onset of symptoms was on December 14th (fever, coughing and shortness of breath) and death occurred on the 16th, at the Municipal Hospital Carozita Brito, in Nossa Senhora do Ó, in Ipojuca, Greater Recife.

“These numbers only reinforce the community circulation of influenza A (H3N2) in Pernambuco and the need for increased care, especially with the use of a mask. We need, at this time, extra attention to children, the elderly and people with severe comorbidities, which are groups at higher risk for aggravation by influenza”, says the executive secretary of Health Surveillance of SES-PE, Patrícia Ismael. “This Christmas, we will need more attention and care from everyone so that the lives of the people we love are not at risk. Everyone must do their part in the care and prevention so that we can overcome this moment. most people wear the mask, we are going to avoid contamination, the strangulation of the health network and we are going to save lives”, he reinforces.

Analyzing only the occurrences for influenza A (H3N2), 65.8% involve people between 20 and 49 years, 53.4% ​​are male and 46.6% female. The municipalities where H3N2 occurs are: Araripina (1), Cabo de Santo Agostinho (7), Camaragibe (2), Camocim de São Félix (1), Carpina (1), Caruaru (12), Catende (1), Igarassu (5), Ipojuca (3), Itambé (1), Itapissuma (10), Jaboatão dos Guararapes (18), Moreno (2), Olinda (19), Paulista (9), Recife (119), Vitória de Santo Antão (2), Ribeirão (1), Santa Terezinha (1), Serra Talhada (1) and Timbaúba (1).

The 5 occurrences of non-subtyped influenza A are from Ilha de Itamaracá (1), Recife (3) and São Lourenço da Mata (1).

Teleorientation

The SES also reinforces that it keeps active the Atende em Home, which offers guidance and, when necessary, tele-advice by a health professional to patients with flu-like symptoms. Access to the system, a partnership between the Government of Pernambuco and the City of Recife, can be accessed via an application available on an Android cell phone or via www.atendeemcasa.pe.gov.br. After entering basic information, the system will conduct the occurrence according to the severity of each case.

“All the population with flu-like symptoms can access the Care at Home. According to what is presented by the patient, he can be tele-oriented to stay at home, avoiding overcrowding in the units, and, from there, be telemonitored. If it is more serious, he will be advised to seek the health system. This will carry out an important screening”, explains the Executive Secretary for Health Regulation, Ricarda Samara.