Pernambuco confirms two more deaths of people with Influenza A H3N2 and 179 cases of flu | Pernambuco

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this and news on Telegram

Analyzes were performed at the Central Public Health Laboratory (Lacen-PE). According to the State Health Department (SES), of the total cases, 217 are of the H3N2 virus.

A variant of this virus, called Darwin, was identified in circulation in Brazil and may be the reason for the flu outbreaks in several states. However, there is still no confirmation that this variant is present in the state.

One of the cases of influenza, which had already been registered since Saturday (18), was diagnosed using clinical and epidemiological criteria, through which it is not possible to detect the causative virus. In addition, there are five cases of non-subtyped influenza, also without a definition of the causative agent.

The five occurrences of non-subtyped influenza A are from Ilha de Itamaracá (1), Recife (3) and São Lourenço da Mata (1). SES reported that, of the 222 cases, 28 (12.6%) developed severe acute respiratory syndrome (Srag).

The first death from influenza occurred on Sunday (19) and was a resident of Recife with chronic kidney disease. The two new deaths were of a 69-year-old woman, resident of Recife, who had a cough and shortness of breath on December 8th and, since December 17th, was in the ICU of the Reference Hospital against Covid, in Boa Viagem, in the South Zone.

The woman had hypertension and diabetes and died on Monday (20). The other death was of a 24-year-old man living in Ipojuca, on the South Coast. He was overweight and had high blood pressure, and the family reported that he had a recurrent history of seeking medical care due to peaks in high blood pressure.

The man felt fever, cough and shortness of breath on December 14th and died two days later, on December 16th, at Hospital Municipal Carozita Brito, in the district of Nossa Senhora do Ó.

The SES also reported that most cases of Influenza A (H3N2) occur among people aged 20 to 49 years, which account for 65.8% of infections. In addition, 53.4% ​​are men and 46.6% are women. The patients’ cities are as follows: