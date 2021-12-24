PG disputes Ambev’s R$ 870 million bottle factory | The net

Announcement was made on Thursday by the company, at an event with the signing of a protocol with the State Government. Ponta Grossa has an advantage due to its logistical conditions, as it is the host city of the Adriatic Brewery

Ambev confirmed, this Thursday (23), an investment of R$ 870 million in a bottle factory in the State of Paraná. The announcement was made at a meeting between representatives of the multinational and the Governor of the State, Ratinho Junior, in which the protocol of intentions for the contribution was signed. The exact location has not been confirmed, but the city of Ponta Grossa, as it already hosts the Adriatic Brewery, is one of the favorites to receive the project. The unit, which, in addition to supplying the entire country, represents a bet on the development of reverse logistics and circular economy, should start operating in 2025.

The new plant will have the capacity to produce long neck, 300ml, 600ml and 1L bottles for various labels, such as Stella Artois, Becks and Spaten, and will supply its breweries in several states, in addition to Paraná itself. “Ambev is already a reference in sustainability in our State and in the world. Now, they bring this good news: a glass bottle industry, which follows the company’s policy of recycling bottles. It is more job and income generation that we attract to our municipalities”, highlighted the governor.

Rodrigo Figueiredo, Vice President of Sustainability and Supplies at Ambev, says it is natural that this investment is made in Paraná, a state recognized for its sustainable development policies. “Because of this footprint of being a sustainable state, we already have here the first large carbon neutral brewery in Brazil. We reduced emissions by more than 90% and we are neutralizing this residual, showing that it is possible and that Paraná has this sustainable leadership, now also with the glass factory that will produce a lot of sustainable bottles”.

For the Secretary of Industry, Commerce and Qualification of Ponta Grossa, José Loureiro, although the company has not sought out the city for negotiations, the city comes out ahead as it already has the brewing industry, reducing operating costs. “I imagine that this investment must be made here [Ponta Grossa] due to the logistics, the proximity to the industry. They went straight to the state government before, but they should soon talk to the municipality, to see the advantages that the municipality can offer.”

Sustainability is the focus of the plant

All production will be in line with the company’s goal of having 100% of its products in returnable packaging or mostly made from recycled content by 2025. The glass factory will produce bottles from the recycling of shards, collected in partnerships with reverse logistics companies and cooperatives. The unit will be built with 100% renewable electricity and will be prepared to operate with biofuels. It will have a plant to treat 100% of the effluents generated, reuse the water used in the process and state-of-the-art technologies, ensuring high water and energy efficiency.

“The new glass factory will drive an increasingly sustainable future. This new development will positively impact the entire reverse logistics ecosystem. In addition to the circular packaging goal, the construction addresses other commitments of the company, such as having 100% of energy coming from renewable sources. We are a Brazilian company and we are investing in returning to a future with more reasons to toast”, says Rodrigo Figueiredo.