PHENOMENON! ‘Spider-Man 3’ now totals US$700 million and becomes the 5th highest RATED film on IMDb

‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ can already be considered a commercial and critical phenomenon, and continues to break records at the world box office.

The movie already adds incredible US$700 million worldwide in just six days, and it should hit the $1 billion until next Monday, becoming the biggest movie hit of the past two years.

In the US, the film earned sensational $31 million on Tuesday, and became the first film to cross the $300 million over there in 2021.

And the feature achieved yet another achievement: it is in 5th position among the 250 best-rated films of all time in the IMDb, one of the most respected sites on film, TV and entertainment in general.

Based on approximately 238,000 votes, the sequel got grade 9.0/10.

The top five on the list are ‘A Dream of Freedom’ (9.2), ‘The Godfather’ (9.1), ‘The Godfather: Part II’ (9.0),’Batman: The Dark Knight’ (9.0) and ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ (9.0).

Remember that each of these films has between 1 and almost 3 million votes, so it’s possible that ‘Spider-Man 3‘ may move up or down some positions over the next few months.

Directed again by Jon Watts, the cast has Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, JK Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Martin Starr and Jacob Batalon.