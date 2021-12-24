Pirated TV box may steal user data, Anatel warns

Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) issued an alert on Thursday (23) about TV boxes not approved by the regulator.

Studies conducted by the agency showed the presence of malicious software capable of allowing criminals to take control of the TV box to capture user data and information, such as financial records or files and photos that are stored on devices that share the same network, says in a statement.

The study, carried out in collaboration with technicians from the National Cinema Agency (Ancine) and the Brazilian Pay Television Association (ABTA), tested equipment available in popular commerce centers and marketplaces, says Anatel, “in order to ensure that the analyzed devices were in the same conditions experienced by the user when purchasing such equipment”.

The technicians verified in the tests that during the normal operation of the TV box, the update of the malware (software created to damage systems) via botnet (computer network) and that a command server could remotely operate installed applications and perform denial of service attacks against another networked system.

In this way, creating an infrastructure that would allow the simultaneous control of several TV boxes, with the potential to cause damage to public and private institutions that use telecommunications networks.

In the note, the agency also says that, in the last two years, more than 3.8 million non-approved products were withdrawn from the market, with an estimated value of R$ 468.6 million. Of this total, 1.1 million were TV boxes.

It is worth noting that telecommunications equipment needs Anatel approval to be marketed and used in Brazil. “The conformity assessment and approval process seeks to guarantee minimum standards of quality and safety”, writes the Agency.

Unapproved devices intended for receiving cable TV signals or video-on-demand may access content protected by copyright, which is a crime. Both the sale and use of illegal telecommunications products are subject to administrative sanctions ranging from warnings to fines.

*Published by Ligia Tuon