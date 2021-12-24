PIS/PASEP allowance starts in less than two weeks; see your parcel

key points Caixa Econômica and Banco do Brasil resumed payment of the PIS/PASEP allowance in January;

The minimum amount is R$101, and the maximum is R$1,212;

Queries are available on the banks’ website.

After suspending payments in 2021, Caixa Econômica and Banco do Brasil will resume the payment of the PIS/PASEP allowance in January. The Social Integration Program (PIS) and the Civil Servant Heritage Formation Program (PASEP) are aimed at workers with a formal contract.

Therefore, if you worked in 2020 and 2021 with a formal contract, and, among other things, received up to two minimum wages, you may be included in the payment of the bonus in 2022.

As in Auxílio Brasil, the PIS/PASEP allowance calendar has not yet been released for the government. And the contemplated citizens still don’t know when the money finally lands in the account.

Although it has a single installment, the amount works as a kind of 14th salary for employees, because it is an extra bonus paid in a month of normal pay.

There are strong indications that the payment is made in the month of the beneficiary’s birthday, as was the case in PIS. In the case of PASEP, the organization of the calendar depended on the end of enrollment of the benefit.

Why was the payment of the PIS/PASEP allowance terminated?

The decision was taken by the Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat), and of course, it had the approval of the federal government. Changing the payment schedule to 2022 resulted in a savings of R$7.45 billion for public coffers.

And the decision came precisely in a time when the government needed to meet the spending ceiling, and it was on a very tight budget. Therefore, by consensus, this attitude was taken.

The amount was allocated to other programs also of a labor nature, such as the Emergency Benefit (BEm), paid to those who needed to have their salary cut during the pandemic.

Who will receive the salary bonus

Now, with the changes in payment, the public is starting to prepare to receive the PIS/PASEP allowance in 2022. The rules are clear as to who is entitled to the credit, and consider:

Workers with registration in the portfolio;

Who received up to two minimum wages;

Who worked for at least 30 days in 2020 and 2021;

Enrolled in PIS-Pasep for at least five years;

People who have been included in the company’s Rais statement.

Soon, fulfilling these requirements the worker will be able to receive his benefit.

Until June 30, 2021, they received those who worked in 2019 and were included in the calendar that had started in 2020. Those who failed to receive may also be included in the 2022 payments.

Remembering that workers are entitled to a period of five years to withdraw. Just look for a unit of Caixa Econômica, for servers in the private system, and of Banco do Brasil for public service.

PIS/PASEP allowance amount

Recently released, the 2022 minimum wage was set at R$1,212. Consequently, PIS/PASEP beneficiaries must receive the capped amount within that amount.

But, the real value of the allowance depends on how many months were worked in the counting year. For example:

The calculation is very simple: multiply the number of months worked by the floor of BRL 101, the end result is how much you should receive.

Those who worked for 45 days, for example, the system considers it as two months, as they spent half a month working.

How to consult the PIS/PASEP

Are you in doubt whether you will even receive? For a more detailed clarification, the ideal is for the worker to carry out the PIS/PASEP consultation in the systems provided by Caixa Econômica and Banco do Brasil.

There, you will need to provide your personal data, such as CPF or NIS number. And in some cases, even creating a password. At Caixa, for example, you ask for the employee’s bank details.

Consult the PIS – workers in the private system

Consult PASEP – public service workers

If you have any difficulties, the recommendation is that you go to a bank unit with your personal documents and work card. The consultation in this case will be done in person.